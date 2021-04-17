63-year-old man dies after being in vehicle crash on Richmond Rd. in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a York County man Friday night.
James City County Police and Fire Departments said a call came in on Friday, April 16 around 9:15 p.m. about a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.
Officers said 63-year-old James Horton was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
Horton was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle during the crash. Detectives are investigating the cause crash at this time.