63-year-old man dies after being in vehicle crash on Richmond Rd. in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a York County man Friday night.

James City County Police and Fire Departments said a call came in on Friday, April 16 around 9:15 p.m. about a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.

Officers said 63-year-old James Horton was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Horton was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.