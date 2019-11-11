MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A 93-year-old veteran from Virginia is finally getting a diploma, more than 75 years after World War II interrupted his education.

James Yarbrough will receive an honorary high school diploma on Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Washington-Henry Elementary School in Mechanicsville.

Yarbrough entered into military service with the U.S. Army in 1943, during his senior year in high school, and before he was able to graduate. Yarbrough attended the former Washington-Henry High School.

Veterans Honorary High School Diplomas recognize the life experiences of honorably discharged veterans who were unable to complete their high school education because of service in the armed forces during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

