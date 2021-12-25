Christmas marks four months since the Sadiqi Family took off from Kabul Airport. The NOVA non-profit REACT DC paid the rent for their new home.

ANNANDALE, Va. — This year brought a a Christmas as good as gold for seven members of the Sadiqi Family who spent it together with their perfectly adorned tree — the glow of their new home filled with feelings of compassion and benevolence.

“Merry Christmas!” shouted brothers Tawab, 6, and Tawheed, 7, who pleaded to open presents early. The gifts were from the family of an active-duty Virginia service member who secured the Sadiqi’s passage out of Kabul.

“I’m so very happy to be here, with my family,” said Naweed Sadiqi, father of the two boys. “It's our new, our first Christmas with family. So, it will be a new experience for us.”

Naweed, 29, and his brother, Obi, 34, assisted the U.S. military in Afghanistan from 2007 until 2020. Christmas Day marked four months since the two escaped with their family members out of Kabul — seeking shelter in Qatar, Germany and then Quantico.

It was only days ago that the Sadiqis left their temporary shelter on the Marine Corps base. They now call a leafy cul-de-sac in Annandale their home. The new Northern Virginia-based non-profit, REACT DC, fronted six months’ rent and utilities for the Sadiqi’s townhouse, now shining with iridescent Christmas lights.

“This is also, for me, a surprise,” said Obi, unsure of where his family would be for the holiday season. “For I am here in a good house this Christmas. This for me, I am feeling very good.”

The Virginia service member who heled the Sadiqis out of Afghanistan asked to remain unnamed and in the background. Yet he and his wife took all seven Sadiqis into their own home when their time at Quantico expired.

The Virginia family then found a realtor, followed by the Annandale townhome, and finally, helped the Sadiqis settle in time for the holiday weekend.

“Before, we saw Christmas on TV back in Afghanistan,” Obi said. “But now, it’s time to make a real Christmas here.”

Both Sadiqi brothers hope to serve as translators in the year ahead – Naweed has his sights set on the U.S. Air Force. Obi later hopes to earn a commercial driver’s license so he can hit the road and see the country.