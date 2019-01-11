VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA Tidewater Virginia is warning drivers to stay alert after Daylight Saving Time ends.

On Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m. Daylight Savings Time ends allowing us an extra hour to sleep. AAA warns drivers that on Monday morning, there may be less light as motorists head to work and school.

The organization said the time change can also cause the sun to be at eye level on the morning drive, causing more glare. AAA Tidewater recommends drivers use additional caution and modify their driving habits, especially during the first weeks after daylight savings time ends, when everyone is still adjusting to the time change.

AAA urges drivers to take note of the warning signs of drowsy driving:

The inability to recall the last few miles traveled

Having disconnected or wandering thoughts

Having difficulty focusing or keeping your eyes open

Feeling as though your head is very heavy

Drifting out of your driving lane, perhaps driving on the rumble strips

Accidentally tailgating other vehicles

Missing traffic signs

Tips for avoiding drowsy driving:

Get a good night's sleep.

Plan to drive long trips with a companion.

Take a nap.

Take regular breaks.

Avoid alcohol and medications that might impair your alertness

“Fatigue can impair safe driving, causing drivers to behave in ways similar to those who are intoxicated,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “In preparation for the holiday driving season and with many young drivers heading home for Thanksgiving break, AAA is drawing attention to this often overlooked crash risk that is a serious threat to everyone’s safety on the road.”