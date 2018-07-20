PAMPLIN, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 19-year-old from Pamplin, Virginia.

Megan Lorraine Metzger was last seen on July 17. She is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe she has been abducted and in danger. She may also need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC