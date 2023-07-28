x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Rep. Abigail Spanberger planning run for Virginia governor, report says

Spanberger and one of her political aides told several Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for governor in 2025, Politico said.
Credit: AP
FILE - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., at her congressional offices in Washington on Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

RICHMOND, Va. — Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the three-term Democrat congresswoman from Virginia, is planning a run for the governor's office, according to a report by Politico

Spanberger and one of her political aides told several Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for governor in 2025, Politico said, citing "four people familiar with those conversations."

The congresswoman was elected to office in 2018, and she's currently serving her third term. According to Politico, she does not plan to run for a fourth term, making a run for the state's top office, instead.

RELATED: Here's what Democrats can learn from the Abigail Spanberger, Yesli Vega race

A spokesperson for Spanberger told Politico, "As every Democrat in Virginia should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races."

If Spanberger doesn't run for a fourth term, it would mean an open race for the "must-win" seat currently held by the Democrat.

No official announcements are expected until after the General Assembly races this November.

RELATED: Here are the new laws now in effect in Virginia

WATCH NEXT: Rep. Abigail Spanberger talks challenges of rising costs and a needed coalition of Dems and Reps

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) talks challenges of rising costs and a needed coalition between Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2023 State of the Union address.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 

More Videos

In Other News

AAA: Surge in road rage incidents across U.S.

Before You Leave, Check This Out