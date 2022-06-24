Virginia governor wants to tighten abortion laws following Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Gov. Youngkin praised the ruling in a statement Friday and before, appeared on CBS Mornings to share his thoughts on what should come next if the ruling was made

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the much-anticipated Supreme Court ruling released Friday, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

In Virginia, abortion is currently legal up to 25 weeks in a pregnancy, but Gov. Youngkin has said he's in favor of a 15-week threshold. The governor said that he's asked a number of senators and delegates to work together in an effort to "find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward."

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states," he said in a tweeted statement. "I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life."

He went on to share more about his commitment to supporting Virginian families and "unborn lives."

"The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions," he continued. "We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life."

On CBS Mornings Thursday, Youngkin gave his thoughts on tightening abortion laws in Virginia as well as what he would say to people in the Commonwealth worried about abortion access.

"First of all, nothing changes immediately in Virginia," he said on the show. "What we're gonna do is work with our legislature. I'm a pro-life governor and I have to work with our legislature to see the next path. So, we'll start those discussions. It's going to require cooperation . . . in order to get something done."

Youngkin also shared Thursday that he was in the process of working with local authorities to prepare for protests locally.

Fairfax County's Commonwealth Attorney Descano took to Twitter to say that he would commit to keeping Fairfax County a safe place to seek an abortion.