x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

About 2,400 Virginia National Guard airmen, soldiers ready to support the inauguration

About 2,400 personnel are at the U.S. Capitol assisting local law enforcement as they prepare for protesters to gather leading up to inauguration day.
Credit: Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr
Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Security Forces Squadron, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing stand guard on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Soldiers and airmen from the Virginia National Guard have their boots on the ground in Washington, D.C., and are ready to help support the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

About 2,400 personnel are near and at the U.S. Capitol assisting local law enforcement as they prepare for protesters to gather leading up to inauguration day.

On Jan. 6, Gov. Ralph Northam said he was sending 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the U.S. Capitol.

The announcement came amid violence by a pro-Trump mob that caused the Capitol Building to go under a lockdown and lawmakers to take shelter.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy has authorized up to 21,000 National Guard personnel to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, according to a news release.

Related Articles