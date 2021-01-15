About 2,400 Virginia National Guard airmen, soldiers ready to support the inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Soldiers and airmen from the Virginia National Guard have their boots on the ground in Washington, D.C., and are ready to help support the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.
About 2,400 personnel are near and at the U.S. Capitol assisting local law enforcement as they prepare for protesters to gather leading up to inauguration day.
On Jan. 6, Gov. Ralph Northam said he was sending 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the U.S. Capitol.
The announcement came amid violence by a pro-Trump mob that caused the Capitol Building to go under a lockdown and lawmakers to take shelter.
Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy has authorized up to 21,000 National Guard personnel to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, according to a news release.