RICHMOND, Va. — Absentee voting is about to get underway in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Friday. Qualified voters can cast a ballot through in-person absentee voting at their local registrar's office or by mail.

To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include pregnancy, a religious obligation or personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online.

The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is Oct. 15.

