Absentee voting to begin for Democratic presidential primary

No Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the presidential primary.

Absentee voting is set to begin for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says in-person absentee voting for the March 3 primary will begin Thursday, Friday or Saturday, depending on office hours and observation of state holidays. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by going online.

They can also find the form online and mail it to their local voter registration office. Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the presidential primary. 

Click here for an absentee ballot.

