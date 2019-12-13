ACCOMAC, Va. — The Accomack Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about a death investigation to come forward.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, deputies received a call about shots fired on Jacob Street in Onancock, Virginia. Once deputies were on the scene they found a man lying in a living room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim later died from his injuries. The person's body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

Anyone with information about this incident, or other similar incidents, are asked to call the County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-566.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted by the Onancock Police Department and Onancock Fire and Rescue.

RELATED: A man who admitted to killing his estranged wife will be eligible for parole after just 3 years in prison

RELATED: Man, woman charged in connection with homicide in Norfolk

RELATED: Woman accused of asking boyfriend if his gun was loaded before shooting him in head