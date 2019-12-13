VIRGINIA, USA — Decreasing maternal and infant mortality rates. Making our environment cleaner. Making college tuition-free for low-income students. And improving the state of affordable housing.

These are all areas of funding in Governor Northam's proposed budget for the Commonwealth.

Northam wants to invest $63 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund which finances housing construction projects to create or preserve affordable housing units and increase ownership.

Additionally, $6.6 million would go toward establishing an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program, which allows local and regional partners to apply for eviction prevention and programs that cover costs associated with a pending or potential eviction.

There's also $22.4 million allotted in the budget to people with special needs to ensure they have access to safe, affordable housing. Eight million of those dollars would go toward providing permanent housing for people being discharged from state behavioral health facilities.

“Access to safe, stable and affordable housing is critical to building strong communities, growing our economy, and improving educational and health outcomes,” said Governor Northam. “We will continue to work with our partners to address housing instability and homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing for our most vulnerable citizens, and expand the supply of quality, affordable living options to meet the needs of a growing and diverse Virginia workforce.”

You can read more about the proposal here.

