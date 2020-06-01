RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark R. Herring on Monday announced that he is appointing Erin B. Ashwell of Roanoke as the next Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia starting February 10.

Herring said Ashwell will succeed Cynthia E. Hudson who will return to private practice after six years of service as Chief Deputy.

Ashwell has served as an associate and principal at Woods Rogers, PLC in Roanoke for the last ten years specializing in appellate and litigation practice before federal and Virginia state appellate courts, including ongoing litigation in federal court against the organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. She previously served as a clerk for Judge Michael F. Urbanski, and as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. Ashwell is a Virginia native who received her bachelor’s degree at Harvard College and her law degree from Harvard Law School.

Herring made the following statement about the appointment:

“There just aren’t words to fully capture what Cynthia’s leadership, friendship, and wise counsel have meant to me, the Office of Attorney General, and the people of Virginia during her service as chief deputy attorney general. Cynthia is an absolutely brilliant attorney who has led the team in managing our most important cases and initiatives, including the fight for marriage equality, our comprehensive response to the opioid epidemic, and our ongoing work to reform the criminal justice system.

I can’t think of anyone better than Erin to build on the work of the last six years and to continue the fight for justice, equality, and opportunity. Erin brings a breadth and depth of experience to the role, along with a wealth of knowledge about the Commonwealth of Virginia, our courts, and our legal community. I am really excited that Erin is willing to take on this new role, and I know she is going to do incredible work for the people of Virginia.”

On Monday, Attorney General Herring also announced that Brittany A. Whitley will serve as Chief of External Affairs and Policy and Michael K. Kelly will serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Attorney General.