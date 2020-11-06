AG Herring responds in lawsuit over Lee statue removal

The filing called the statue “a divisive relic” and a “badge of white supremacy.”

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's attorney general is vowing to defend Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Mark Herring's office said in a court filing Wednesday that Northam has both “the authority and the moral obligation” to remove the statue. The filing called the statue “a divisive relic” and a “badge of white supremacy.”

The filing came in a lawsuit that alleges taking down the statue would violate the deed that transferred the monument to the state in 1890.