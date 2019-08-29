RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring secured a judgment against a company that was defrauding elderly and disabled consumers out of thousands of dollars they paid for the installation and delivery of mobility aids and equipment.

Herring sued James R. Clore, Jr., Access Mobility Equipment, LLC, and 2911 Mobility, LLC.

Herring said Clore offered and contracted for contractor services without having the proper contractor’s license, which is a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

A hearing will be held to determine injunctive and monetary relief for those affected by Clore and his deceptive business dealings.

Back in May, Attorney General Herring filed suit against Clore, Access Mobility Equipment, LLC and 2911 Mobility, LLC.

“It is sickening that someone would take advantage of some of our most vulnerable citizens like this,” said Attorney General Herring. “These consumers were swindled out of their money while attempting to purchase much-needed equipment to help them move about their homes in a safe and comfortable way. I hope this sends a message to other individuals that they will be held accountable if they take advantage of older and disabled Virginians.”

Clore, and his affiliated businesses – Access Mobility Equipment, LLC, and 2911 Mobility, LLC, offered to provide and install in consumers’ homes mobility aids and equipment, including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, and walk-in tubs.

However, the company took large up-front payments from Virginians. Sometimes over thousands of dollars and over seventy-five percent of the total quoted price. Then, the company never returned to deliver the products or complete the installations.

When the promised installation or delivery dates arrived, Clore would push back those dates by giving a range of excuses. When consumers started to demand refunds, Clore made promises, often in writing, to return their money.

Clore made false promises to numerous consumers that refund checks were on the way, but when the consumers did not receive their refund money, Clore offered more excuses as to why the money did not arrive.

Attorney General Herring said in some cases, Clore set up false mail-tracking numbers to mislead consumers into believing that their refunds were on the way when that was not the case.

Few consumers received full reimbursement from Clore and the ones who did typically only got their money back after making numerous angry demands or seeking the assistance of law enforcement.

Herring's lawsuit asked the court to award restitution to the impacted consumers and enjoin Clore and his affiliated companies from violating the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The suit also seeks an award of civil penalties of up to $2,500 per willful violation, and reimbursement of the Commonwealth’s costs, reasonable investigative expenses and attorneys’ fees.

Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section is seeking information from any consumer who may have been harmed by Clore. Consumers are encouraged to reach out to the Consumer Protection Section through either the hotline 1-800-552-9963 or file a complaint online.

