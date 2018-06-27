RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit Wednesday that alleged that Purdue Pharma profited from the opioid crisis in Virginia and made a continuous effort to prolong the crisis.

The lawsuit also alleges that the effort to prolong the crisis came through a "campaign of lies" that span decades and the company violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Since 2007, 8,000 Virginians died from an opioid overdose, including 5,000 from prescription opioid overdosed. During the same period, Purdue made false claims about the safety and effectiveness of its opioids, including OxyContin, according to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed Wednesday morning in the Circuit Court of Tazewell County.

Here's what Mark Herring had to say about the pharmaceutical company:

“For decades, Purdue Pharma has amassed a fortune and built an empire on suffering and lies about the dangers of its drugs and its central role in creating and profiting from the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. The opioid crisis that is touching so many Virginia families is the direct and foreseeable result of Purdue’s complex, large-scale, and years-long campaign of deception. For too long Purdue has ignored its moral and legal responsibilities, while working overtime to boost the sale of its opioids by increasing the number of doctors who prescribe, increasing how much they prescribe, increasing the number of people asking for and taking opioids, and increasing the amount they take. I have filed suit to stop the lies, to stop the perverse incentives that have pumped millions of pills into Virginia, and to stop the heartbreak and loss of life.”

The company responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

“We share the Attorney General’s concern about the opioid crisis. We are disappointed, however, that in the midst of good faith negotiations with many states, the Attorney General has decided to pursue a costly and protracted litigation process. We will continue to work collaboratively with the states toward bringing meaningful solutions to help address this public health challenge.

We vigorously deny the commonwealth’s allegations and look forward to presenting our substantial defenses to these claims.”

The suit details a number of allegations against Purdue in relation to the claims the company made about the effectiveness and safety of its drugs:

The company lied about risks of prescription opioid addiction.

The company fabricated a condition called "pseudoaddiction" to leverage sings of addiction and abuse into more sales.

The company lied about the risks of increased doses of opioids.

The company lied about the ease of preventing or mitigating addiction.

The company lied about the relative benefits of its opioids.

The company misrepresented the effectiveness of its drugs.

You can view a PDF of the lawsuit below:

Purdue Pharma Redacted Complaint (Filestamped) by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC