AG Miyares issues statement on potential Roe v. Wade protests at churches

The Church is well-known for their opinion on abortion, which states that it is always wrong because life begins at conception.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 5, 2022.

In the aftermath of the leaked draft opinion of the US Supreme Court that indicates that a majority could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, potential protests at Catholic churches could be on the horizon.

At least two abortion-rights groups have taken to social media to encourage activists to stand up and make their voices heard at their local Catholic churches on Mother's Day.

The Church is well-known for their opinion on abortion, which states that it is always wrong because life begins at conception.



"Abortion is murder...those who carry out abortions kill," Pope Francis said when he was quoted by various media outlets in September 2021.

Ruth Sent Us, a pro-choice group, was one group who posted a call to action on Twitter:

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

In response to these potential protests in the commonwealth, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a statement Saturday:

“Some on the extreme left have responded to this week’s reprehensible leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion by calling for pro-abortion protests inside and outside of Catholic parishes this Sunday. I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace."

Miyares continued to say he would protect the right of safe worship to his fullest ability, emphasizing that his officials would monitor protests and remain open to any alleged violations.