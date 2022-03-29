AG sees 'risks' to customers from costly offshore wind farm

Hearings in the case are scheduled for May.

The office of the Virginia Attorney General has told state regulators that Dominion Energy has overstated the economic benefits of a proposed offshore wind farm.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a new analysis filed Friday warns of “significant risks” to customers from the costly project.

The State Corporation Commission is considering Richmond-based Dominion’s plans for the approximately $9.8 billion, 180-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Hearings in the case are scheduled for May.