Virginia

Airport executives placed on leave during internal probe

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport director and executive director of planning and engineering were put on leave, after a "serious allegation" was made.
ROANOKE, Va. — Two executives at a regional airport in Virginia have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne were placed on leave Monday. 

According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport "was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature" involving Bradshaw and Osbourne. 

The statement said the decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation.

