RICHMOND, Va. — Casinos could be coming soon to Virginia, but a brawl over just how many, where they would go, and who would run them is on tap first.

Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to Richmond to kick off the 2020 legislative session.

Deep-pocketed and influential groups have spent heavily on campaign donations and hiring lobbyists to make sure they have a seat at the table when decisions are made.

Several cities in Hampton Roads are making plays at getting gaming casinos on their turfs.

