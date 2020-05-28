All public beaches in Virginia allowed to reopen for recreational activities

Social distancing is still required and gatherings of 10 or more people are still banned.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam announced that all public beaches in the Commonwealth will be allowed to reopen for recreational activities on Friday, May 29.

Northam pointed to the successful reopening of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and other city beaches over Memorial Day weekend.

He says his survey of the beaches during his visit to Virginia Beach led him to the decision to reopen all public beaches in Virginia.

There are still some restrictions that beachgoers will have to follow.

Social distancing is still required and no groups of 10 or more people are allowed. Tents and group sports are also prohibited.

Earlier this week, the city of Hampton released a comprehensive plan to reopen its beaches. The proposal outlined each of these restrictions as well as an enforcement plan if people don't comply with the rules.

Friday also marks the first day of Virginia's face covering requirement.