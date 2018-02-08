ARLINGTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from the Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington Thursday.

12-year-old JinJing Ma was last seen leaving the airport on August 2.

She is Asian, has black hair, brown eyes and is 4"11 and weighs 90 lbs.

The child was reportedly abducted by an unknown Asian woman with black hair who is 40-years-old and was wearing a black dress at the time of the abduction.

JinJing Ma is also believed to be in extreme danger.

