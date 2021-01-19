AMBER ALERT: Search for abducted Charlottesville boy

Authorities say 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene is believed to be in extreme danger.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for a boy who was abducted Sunday night in Charlottesville.

State Police say 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville. He's described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is three feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue puff coat, blue stocking cap, and black and green light-up shoes.

Bricen is believed to have been abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage, who is 5'4" tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, but her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 red Honda CRV, with Virginia tag UMM-2229.

Authorities say Bricen is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you've seen either Bricen Mwanawabene or Kerlie Gage, call 911.