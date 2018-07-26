RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police put out an AMBER Alert Thursday morning for a 17-year-old girl from Tennessee.

Investigators said Grace Olivia Galliher might be in "extreme danger." She last was seen at a grocery store (Food City) in Bristol, Tennessee. They believed 52-year-old Richard W. Tester abducted Galliher from the location.

Tester and Galliher may be in a 2004 Navy Blue Chevrolet Trailerblazer with Tennesee license plate B71-01V. Someone saw them at a motel in Marion, Virginia. Troopers said Tester and Galliher may have been heading north on Interstate 81.

2004 Navy Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, Tennessee license plate B71-01V.

AMBER Alert

Galliher is 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Tester is 5'9" tall. He weighs 150 pounds, and he has green eyes and brown hair.

Grace Galliher and accused abductor Richard Tester

AMBER Alert

Anyone who sees them can contact the FBI office in Knoxville, Tennessee at (865) 755-6085 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

© 2018 WVEC