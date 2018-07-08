HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Police issued an AMBER Alert for a girl whom investigators may have been abducted with her grandmother.

Someone reported Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio, 12, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, missing Tuesday morning. The Harrisonburg Police Department said on its Facebook page it is working with Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service to find the girl and her grandmother. Investigators believe Hareton Jamie Rodriguez Sariol abducted them.

Police said Hareton may heading from Virginia to New York driving a white, 2000 Volvo truck with a trailer displaying Virginia registration 21739PZ.

Anyone with information about where the three may be should call 9-1-1 immediately.

For additional tips and information, call Harrisonburg Police Department’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

