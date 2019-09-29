NORFOLK, Va. — Amtrak is offering $10 tickets for travel Oct. 1 through Oct. 10 anywhere the Northeast Regional travels throughout Virginia and Washington D.C.

The deal is in celebration of a decade of rail travel in the Commonwealth.

If you're interested in grabbing this deal you must use the promo code V110.

Book now through Oct. 10 for travel October 1 - October 10.

Find out more at the Amtrak Virginia10 page.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.