NEW KENT, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after an Amtrak train hit an SUV in New Kent County.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the SUV pulled up too far at the railroad crossing on Sunday night. When the driver saw the train approaching, they tried to back up, but couldn't get out of the way in time.

The train hit the the front end of the SUV.

No injuries are reported, and no charges are expected.

