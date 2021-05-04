An inmate has died at Chesterfield County jail

The inmate was placed in jail on April 4 and was found dead in his jail cell later that afternoon. The cause of death hasn't been reported yet.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that an inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail has died.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that Jonathan Curtiss Couch, 45, was placed in the jail early Sunday after being charged with simple assault against a family member.

The county sheriff’s office said he was dead by Sunday afternoon. The office said that Couch was found unresponsive in his bunk during a routine wellness check.