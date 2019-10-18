STAFFORD, Va. (ABC7) — There could be a break in the case of a Virginia woman who disappeared in 1989. The Commonwealth's Attorney in Stafford says a press conference will be held on Friday morning to announce a "significant" development in the 1989 disappearance of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was the first wife of Jose Rodriguez-Cruz, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for the 2009 murder of Pamela Butler.

Marta Haydee Rodriguez was 28 when she disappeared back in 1989. Police found Rodriguez's remains on Feb. 3, 1991, in a median along Interstate 95 at the 141-mile marker in Stafford County.

Rodriguez's body was later identified by DNA testing in 2018.

Pamela Butler's brother, Derrick, has worked for years to ensure Rodriguez-Cruz is charged for Marta's death.

Butler also vanished under mysterious circumstances around Valentine's Day in 2009. Rodriguez-Cruz was considered a suspect but was not charged until April 2017.

He later pled guilty, telling authorities they could find Bulter's body in an I-95 turnaround in Virginia.

Although police and prosecutors searched along I-95 in Virginia, Butler's remains were never found. Rodriguez-Cruz is believed to have killed Marta Rodriguez, according to authorities, but hasn't been charged.

According to police in June 2018, charges were pending.