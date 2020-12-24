Appalachian Power says cut-off notices are just a formality

The customers who've fallen behind on their electric bill will not be disconnected after a new state budget legislation took effect last month.

ROANOKE, Va. — Virginia's second-largest electricity provider said customers who have fallen behind on their bills might be getting cut-off notices in the mail, but no one's service is going to be turned off.

Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall explained to The Roanoke Times why the notices were still sent despite the services staying on.

Hall said the notices are a formality sent in part because many financial aid agencies require people to have a disconnection notice in order to qualify for help with bills.