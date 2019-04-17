NORFOLK, Va. — Did you see the meteor on Tuesday night?

Dozens of people called, tweeted, Instagrammed and texted our sister station WUSA9 in Washington DC on Tuesday night around 10:55 about a likely meteor that lit up the sky.

"I saw something I'd never seen in all 55 years of my life," one caller, Seth Silver said. "It was red, yellow, and blue and it was going down. It was unlike anything I'd ever seen."

People are far north as Delaware tweeted us to say they saw the meteor. Reports have also been made in Virginia and Maryland.

This is at least the second prominent fireball seen in the area this month. Hundreds reported seeing a meteor early on April 4.

The American Meteor Society describes this object as a "fireball" due to how bright it appeared in the sky. Fireballs are brighter than a meteor and also brighter than the planet Venus.

If you saw Tuesday's fireball and want to report the sighting, you can visit the American Meteor Society's page on this event.

Meteors peak in April. They're pieces of rock that vaporize when they enter the Earth's atmosphere and turn into streaks of light.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

