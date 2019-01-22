RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark R. Herring is warning Virginians impacted by the government shutdown about possible scams.

Furloughed employees should be vigilant about scams related to the shutdown. Some scams could include fake employment offers for “side jobs,” lenders taking advantage of temporarily unpaid Virginians, and fake charities that claim to be working on behalf of federal workers.

“As the government shutdown enters its fifth week, it is important for Virginians, especially those who work for the Federal Government, to be vigilant and pay close attention to potential scams,” said Attorney General Herring in a press release.

Herring suggests being wary of emails that appear to be from major retailers offering positions at local stores, unless individuals have applied for a position, use caution. Individuals should also keep an eye out for imposters using the names of real employees at legitimate businesses.

When looking for jobs on online resources, like Craigslist, use the "too good to be true" rule. Herring said if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Also, any furloughed employee trying to get a loan should familiarize themselves with small-dollar loans.

“Unfortunately, individuals will capitalize on federal workers’ vulnerabilities and lack of income during this time and try and take advantage of them. People who are affected by the government shutdown have enough to worry about and should not also have to worry about a scammer preying on them. My consumer protection team and I will continue to do all we can to protect Virginians from getting ripped off and taken advantage of," said Attorney General Herring in a press release.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of a scam, the Attorney General urges individuals to contact his Consumer Protection Section to file a complaint or to get additional information about any consumer protection related matter. Click here for the online form, or call (800) 552-9963, or email consumer@oag.state.va.us.