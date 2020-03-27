Attorney General Herring: Virginians be cautious of federal stimulus package scams

Scammers claim to be the federal government and ask for private information. This includes asking for bank account information.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a consumer alert warning Virginians to be cautious of scammers trying to get personal information as part of a new federal stimulus payment scam.

The scammers claim to be the federal government and ask for private information. This includes asking for bank account information to direct deposit one-time stimulus payments.

“You should never give your personal information to anyone over the phone, email, or a text message unless you are absolutely sure that you know the identity of the person requesting it,” Herring said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, in times of uncertainty or crisis unscrupulous people will try and find new ways to take money from hardworking Virginians."

If you receive an email, text or phone call about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give them personal information.

These phishing scams will likely ask for things like bank account information under the guise of direct depositing money from the stimulus package into your bank account.

The federal government will not ask you to pay any money up front to get a stimulus check.

Herring urges anyone that has been a victim of a scam like this to reach out to the Consumer Protection Section.

Here are some tips shared by the AG's office: