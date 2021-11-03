Attorney General Herring to consider request to review police killing

18-year-old Xzavier Hill was killed during a confrontation with two troopers following the pursuit near Goochland.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's attorney general is considering a request from the State Conference of the NAACP to review the fatal shooting of a Black teenager by State Police troopers following a high-speed chase.

The NAACP on Tuesday asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the evidence in the Jan. 9 shooting of Xzavier Hill. The 18-year-old was killed during a confrontation with two troopers following the pursuit near Goochland.

NAACP president Robert Barnette Jr. wrote that his organization was concerned with the investigation and called for a probe to be handled by a special prosecutor or independent review committee.