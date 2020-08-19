Attorneys general seek summary judgment in ERA lawsuit

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and two others made the request to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment is valid and part of the U.S. Constitution.

RICHMOND, Va. — Three Democratic state attorneys general have asked a court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment is valid and part of the U.S. Constitution.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the request Wednesday in a motion for summary judgment.

The motion came in a lawsuit the attorneys general filed in January shortly after Virginia became the key 38th state to ratify the amendment and the National Archives and Records Administration announced Archivist David Ferriero would not certify it.