Virginia Attorney General names attorneys to lead review of deadly UVA shooting

The announcement comes the same week suspect Chris Jones last appeared in court.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Almost one month after a University of Virginia student allegedly opened fire into a crowded bus of students, killing three football players and injuring two others, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares officially named the attorneys selected to lead an external review of the case.

Former football player and UVA student Chris Jones is accused of shooting and killing D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on the night of November 13. Authorities arrested him after an hours-long manhunt.

Days later on November 17, Miyares agreed to help initiate and conduct an external review of the events that led up to the deadly shooting per the request of UVA's president.

On Thursday, Miyares announced two attorneys with the national law firm Quinn Emanuel will lead the charge: D.C.-based attorney William Burck and Los Angeles-based attorney Crystal Nix-Hines.

They both have "extensive experience" with internal investigations and crisis management, and are co-chairs on the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Eastern Virginia Zachary Terwilliger also will be appointed as a special counsel to review law enforcement issues from the shooting.

“I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines, and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia,” said Attorney General Miyares in a statement. “Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions.”

According to the school, the external review is still separate from the criminal investigation conducted through Virginia State Police and the UVA Police Department.