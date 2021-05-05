x
Virginia

Authorities investigating death of Manassas man in police custody

Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
File image of police cars at night.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia authorities are investigating the death of man in police custody. 

Prince William County police say officers were called to a location in Gainesville about 7 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a fight. 

Officers encountered 39-year-old Robert Leroy Reid of Manassas, who was suspected of assaulting a woman and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 

Officers found a vial suspected of containing PCP while they were arresting Reid and called emergency medical personnel after he began showing signs of a seizure. 

Reid refused transport to a hospital but became unresponsive while being booked.

