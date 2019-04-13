CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old man.

Leon Whitehead, of the Providence Forge area of Charles City County, was last seen Saturday in the 8500 block of Samaria Lane.

He was reported missing and is considered endangered due to mental health and physical issues.

Whitehead is 5 feet 5 inches, about 172 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen asking for directions to Charles City County from a James City County police officer.

Whitehead drives a black 1997 Ford F-150 truck with Virginia tags ZW-3722 with a painting on the tailgate of an eagle.

Charles City County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the vehicle or whereabouts of Leon Whitehead call Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at 804-829-9265.

