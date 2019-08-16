RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that the Virginia Aviation Board has awarded nearly $22 million in funding to support Virginia’s 66 public-use airports.

A public-use airport is one that is available for use by the general public without a requirement for prior approval of the airport owner or operator, as defined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Here's a breakdown of where the funds will go:

Commercial Services Airports: $13.95 million

Air Carrier-Reliever Airports: $3.23 million

General Aviation Airports: $4.1 million

Commercial services airports are a type of public-use airport that is publicly owned, accommodates at least 2,500 passenger boardings each calendar year, and receives scheduled passenger service.

Governor Northam defined Air Carrier-Reliever Airports as public-use airports designated by the FAA to relieve congestion at commercial services airports and provide improved general aviation access to the overall community.

General aviation airports, or public-use airports, do not have scheduled service or have less than 2,500 annual passenger boardings.

The Board announced the funding on Friday at a quarterly meeting in Roanoke.

“Aviation contributes $23 billion to the Virginia economy annually, and transports more than 8.3 million tourists to our Commonwealth each year,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades and enhance the operations of our airports, which will, in turn, improve travel for all Virginians and bring even more visitors on board to visit Virginia.”

While the Commonwealth does not own or operate any of the 66 public-use airports, the funds awarded help all Virginians—even those who might never fly.

The $22 million in funding will support business creation, jobs, income and tax revenues, and the delivery of goods and services to consumers who have access to the global marketplace through these airports.

“Virginia’s airports are the front door to the communities they serve,” said Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation. “They are the first and last impression business development professionals have when deciding to locate in a particular community.”

