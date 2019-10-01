ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A bald eagle will soon be back in the wild of the Commonwealth!

An adult bald eagle that has been in the care of Wildlife Center of Virginia since October 2018, and will be released January 11, 2019, at Tall Pines Harbor Campground.

Back in October, it was seen swimming ashore at the campground and was rescued by a nearby wildlife rehabilitator. The eagle was then transferred to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro. Once in their care, they discovered multiple injuries, including, blunted talons, puncture wounds, and retinal tears in the left eye.

They said these injuries reflect a fight with another eagle. After three months of treatment, the eagle is now ready to be released back into the wild.

PHOTOS: Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation Bald Eagle is set to be released after three months of rehibilation. Eagle has spent three months in outdoor flight pens. Multiple injuries were found during examination. Due to a retinal tear, the eagle received daily eye drops.

This is great news being that the Bald Eagle population is back on the rise.

Back in 1977, there were only 50 bald eagles nests in Virginia. Today, there more than 1,000 active Bald Eagles nests in the Commonwealth.

Last year, the Center admitted 43 Bald Eagles and with a record high of 55 in 2017. The goal of the Center is to “to treat and release” – to restore patients to health and to return as many back to the wild. A complete case history of the Bald Eagle is available on the Centers website.

The release is free and open to the public. The address to the campground is 8107 Tall Pines Lane, Temperanceville, VA 23442. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to the Center at rsvp@wildlifecenter.org.