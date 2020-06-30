Bar seating to remain prohibited in Phase 3

Governor Northam said he is taking a cautious approach and is prepared to implement tighter restrictions if the COVID-19 situation gets worse in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that bar seating will remain prohibited in restaurants, hours before Virginia enters Phase 3 of reopening.

Northam said bar seating and congregating areas of restaurants will remain closed except for those passing through. Restaurants may use non-bar seating in the bar area, as long as there's a minimum of six feet between tables.

The governor said he's taking a cautious approach and is ready to implement tighter restrictions if needed.

“I am watching what is happening in other states—we are taking a cautious approach as we enter Phase Three and maintaining the current restrictions on bar areas,” said Governor Northam. “In Virginia, our hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day. We want these trends to continue, but if our public health metrics begin moving in the wrong direction, I will not hesitate to take action to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

This is a similar decision that leaders in Texas and Florida have made as coronavirus cases have surged in those states.

Phase 3 of reopening begins at midnight July 1, 2020.