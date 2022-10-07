Want to know when fall colors will peak in Virginia? We've got you covered.

This week, officials say that more color is appearing quickly, with up to 50% of trees changing at higher elevations.

As the air becomes crisp and we begin to pull out our seasonal sweaters, we're reminded that fall has returned here in Virginia.

If you're trying to pinpoint the time when you'll be able to see peak colors, especially in the mountains, The Virginia Department of Forestry is releasing weekly fall foliage reports.

This week, officials say that more color is appearing quickly, with up to 50% of trees changing at higher elevations.

In fact, many parts of western and southwestern Virginia are approaching their peak vibrancy.

The department even has a suggested road trip map if you're trying to soak it all in. Click here to access it and browse by county.

"Virginia’s abundant hardwood forests provide weeks of beautiful foliage viewing this time of year,” said State Forester Rob Farrell.

“The local roads that make up the fall foliage tour were suggested by long-time Forestry staff for consistent, beautiful autumn scenery year after year.”

In early November, fall colors are expected to wrap up in the Hampton Roads area.