Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in James City County

NORFOLK, Va. — A bicyclist died Friday in James City County after being hit by a truck, police said.
Just before 9 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2013 Ford truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road (Anderson's Corner), police said.
The truck was traveling west on Richmond Road when it hit Jule Smith, a 52-year-old James City County resident, while riding a bike, police said.
Smith died to to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
This crash is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the James City County Police Department.