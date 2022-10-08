Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in James City County

The crash happened Friday just before 9 p.m., police said

NORFOLK, Va. — A bicyclist died Friday in James City County after being hit by a truck, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2013 Ford truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road (Anderson's Corner), police said.

The truck was traveling west on Richmond Road when it hit Jule Smith, a 52-year-old James City County resident, while riding a bike, police said.

Smith died to to their injuries at the scene of the crash.