x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner

People filled Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former U.S. Senator John Warner who represented Virginia. Warner died on May 25, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is mourning his former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner. 

At Warner's memorial service in Washington on Wednesday, Biden said Warner was a man of “conscience, character and honor" who was committed to God and country. 

Biden says Warner's decisions were always guided by his values and convictions, and never by personal political consequences. 

Credit: AP
President Joe Biden attends the funeral service for former Virginia Sen. John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Washington. (Oliver Contreras/Pool via AP)

Warner died of heart failure at his Virginia home in May. He was 94. 

Warner was a centrist Republican who served three decades in the Senate. He joined the Navy at 17, served with the Marines during the Korean War and was Navy secretary. Warner also was one of Elizabeth Taylor's seven husbands.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Sen. John Warner, R-Va., speaks during a news conference in Washington. Warner, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at 94. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

   

Related Articles

 