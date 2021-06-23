Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner

People filled Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former U.S. Senator John Warner who represented Virginia. Warner died on May 25, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is mourning his former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner.

At Warner's memorial service in Washington on Wednesday, Biden said Warner was a man of “conscience, character and honor" who was committed to God and country.

Biden says Warner's decisions were always guided by his values and convictions, and never by personal political consequences.

Warner died of heart failure at his Virginia home in May. He was 94.