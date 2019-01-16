RICHMOND, Va. — A bill that would increase the minimum wage from the current federally mandated minimum has been moved to the Virginia Senate.

The Committee on Commerce and Labor voted to pass the bill that would increase the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour.

If passed by the Senate, House, and Governor Northam signed it into law, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2019.

The bill would also increase the minimum wage to $13 per hour starting July 1, 2020, and $15 per hour on July 1, 2021, unless a higher minimum wage is required by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Click below to view the full bill:

The bill was introduced by Senator Rosalyn R. Dance. Local legislators Wagner, Saslaw, Norment, Dance, Lucas, and Spruill voted to move the bill forward.