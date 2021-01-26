Bill to eliminate mandatory minimums wins committee approval

Under the bill, a mandatory minimum sentence for capital murder would remain in place.

RICHMOND, Va. — A proposal to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences in Virginia has won approval from a key legislative committee.

The legislation cleared by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday would end mandatory minimum jail and prison terms for more than 200 crimes, including drunken driving, gun violations, drug distribution, and possession or distribution of child pornography.

