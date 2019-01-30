RICHMOND, Va. — A bill that would raise the purchasing age from 18 to 21 for buying tobacco-related products passed the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.

SB 1727 passed with a 32-8 vote.

The bill increases the minimum age from 18 to 21 for the purchase or possession of tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, and alternative nicotine products.

The bill was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., R-James City.

It's now headed to the House.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.