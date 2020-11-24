Historic Virginia railway tunnel now open to the public

The nearly mile-long tunnel was constructed between 1849 and 1859. It's now open to the public after nearly two decades of restoration efforts.

AFTON, Va. — Hikers and bicyclists can now explore a historic railroad tunnel in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains after nearly two decades of restoration efforts.

The News Virginian reports that the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail system opened to the public Saturday.

The nearly mile-long tunnel was constructed between 1849 and 1859. Considered an engineering marvel at the time, the Blue Ridge Tunnel was designed by renowned French engineer Claudius Crozet.