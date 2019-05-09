PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Fans of Bob Ross - rejoice!

The Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center in Purcellville, Virginia will showcase Ross's work in a new 24 painting exhibit, “Happy Accidents: An Exhibit of Original Bob Ross Paintings."

The show, which opens Sept.10 and runs through Oct.15, is the first time Ross' paintings will be available for public viewing on the East Coast.

While admission to the exhibit is free, daily tickets are required. More than 50 percent of tickets have already been claimed, but remaining tickets can be reserved on the Franklin Park Arts Center site here.

For more information on Bob Ross Foundation, click here.

Those looking for directions and other attractions in Loudoun County can find more information on the Loudoun County website.

RELATED: Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.