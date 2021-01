The Virginia Division of Capitol Police evacuated the building and a K-9 search is underway.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Division of Capitol Police evacuated the Virginia Supreme Court building after a bomb threat was reported Friday afternoon.

The building is located at 100 N 9th Street in Richmond. Police said the building was cleared sometime around 1:30 p.m.

A K-9 search is underway and police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information comes in.